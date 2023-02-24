Etherton Beenie descends on Midlands

Michael Magoronga, Midlands Correspondent

POPULAR chanter Etherton Beenie, will this weekend invade the Midlands Province with two gigs lined up in Kwekwe and Gweru.

Supported by award winning wheel spinner, DJ Fydale, One Vice, as he is popularly known will be at Club Le Vue in Kwekwe this Friday for a gig dubbed red cup affair.

On 25 February, the duo will be in Gweru at Club Excite where they will again team up to serenade their fans.

Kwekwe based DJ Fydale said he was elated to be hosting the ZiFM Stereo presenter.

“I am glad to be working with my brother Etherton as we have been together before. We will be at Club Le Vue at Gulez Gardens today, 24 February before we go to Gweru for another gig at Club Excite. We expect all the gigs to be epic,” he said.

On both gigs, the duo will be supported by local artists like Dj Croxy, Dj Nashley and Aktion Ngugie among others.

Etherton Beenie made a name for himself when he teamed up with DJ Flavor as Judgement Yard Sounds which produced a number of household mixtapes which saw them rise to stardom. The two later went separate ways.