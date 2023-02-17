Ethiopian Airlines direct flights to Zimbabwe by March

Business Reporter

ETHIOPIAN Airlines has announced direct daily flights to Harare from Addis Ababa starting next month, an indication of the popularity of the route.

The airline was flying into Zimbabwe through Zambia.

“Ethiopian Airlines is pleased to announce that daily flights to/from Harare will be non-stop effective March 26, 2023,” the airline posted on its official Twitter handle.

The coming of more international airlines is testimony to the positive impact of Zimbabwe’s Open Skies Policy, which enhances the country’s attractiveness to potential investors.

When the Second Republic came into being in 2017, just three airlines were utilising the country’s airspace. Now over 18 airlines are flying into the country.

Zimbabwe has witnessed increased interest from various airlines in recent years, with some, including Emirates, increasing flight frequency while others, including Germany’s Eurowings Discover airline and RwandAir entering the country’s air space.

The renewed interest in Zimbabwe as a destination is a show of confidence in the local tourism industry, and aviation market in general, by foreign airlines and the international community.