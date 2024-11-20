EU Ambassador to Zimbabwe Jobst von Kirchmann lauds Geo Pomona Waste Management Site as a “Model of Sustainability”

Online Reporter

THE European Union Ambassador to Zimbabwe, Jobst von Kirchmann has said he was impressed by the Geo Pomona Waste Management Site in Harare admiring the site’s innovative approach to waste management.

Ambassador von Kirchmann was speaking after touring the Geo Pomona Waste Management Site on Wednesday.

“I’m deeply impressed, I must say,” Ambassador von Kirchmann remarked. “I came here already because I had read about the Pomona management waste site, and I think my expectations were high, but what I see is really deeply impressive.”

The Pomona site, once simply a dumping ground, has undergone a remarkable transformation into a modern, state-of-the-art waste management facility.

The Ambassador praised the site’s sophisticated design and its focus on environmental protection.

“This is not just a dump site where it was before; it is a very modern waste management system, which results in the protection of the environment, reusing waste, cleaning water as we see here, and in the future, it will also produce energy out of waste. That’s a very sustainable way of waste management,” said Ambassador von Kirchmann,

He also shared his personal satisfaction with the international collaboration involved in the site’s development, particularly with European companies contributing machinery.

“As a European ambassador, I’m particularly pleased that all the machinery is coming from Germany, Italy, and other European countries. This shows the state-of-the-art nature of the entire site. That is exactly what we see in Europe,” he said.

Ambassador von Kirchmann also commended the CEO and Executive Manager of the Geo Pomona Waste Management Site for their leadership and vision.

“I can only congratulate the CEO and Executive Manager of the waste site because this is a real achievement,” he said. “I was asking him how long this project will last, and I’m happy to hear it’s already set for the next 30 years.”

Beyond its current success, the Geo Pomona Waste Management Site is already planning for further developments.

One of the most exciting prospects is the future ability of the site to generate electricity from waste.

“Today, I discovered that in the future, this site will generate up to 20 megawatts of electricity from waste. First, through a selection process, and then through a facility that will be built to feed this energy into the grid,” said Ambassador von Kirchmann.

The Ambassador expressed his astonishment at the potential of waste-to-energy technology, calling it a “fantastic achievement.”

“Who would have thought that waste could help create electricity?” he said. “I think that’s a fantastic achievement.”

Ambassador von Kirchmann’s visit underscored the growing global focus on sustainable solutions to waste management and environmental protection, with Geo Pomona Waste Management Site standing as a shining example of innovation and progress in Zimbabwe.