EU commends Zimbabwe for death penalty abolition

Nqobile Bhebhe, [email protected]

THE European Union (EU) has commended Zimbabwe for abolishing the death penalty, describing the move as a historic milestone in the protection of human rights, saying there is no compelling evidence to suggest that capital punishment acts as a deterrent to crime.

President Mnangagwa last week signed the Death Penalty Abolition Bill into law, officially ending the practice of capital punishment in Zimbabwe.

This decision places the country among a growing number of nations worldwide that have chosen to eliminate the capital punishment.

In a statement, the EU hailed the development as a significant step forward.

“The European Union welcomes the abolition of the death penalty in Zimbabwe. With this historic step, Zimbabwe joins the majority of countries in the world having eliminated capital punishment. Zimbabwe had maintained a moratorium on the death penalty since the last execution in 2005,” read part of the statement.

The EU said the death penalty is incompatible with the fundamental right to life, describing it as a cruel punishment that denies human dignity.

“The death penalty is incompatible with the inalienable right to life and a cruel and inhuman punishment, representing an unacceptable denial of human dignity and integrity. No compelling evidence exists to show that it serves as a deterrent to crime, while any miscarriages of justice are irreversible,” the statement added

The EU reaffirmed its staunch opposition to the death penalty in all circumstances and pledged to continue advocating for its abolition in countries where it remains in force.

In 2013, President Mnangagwa, who was the Justice Minister, publicly expressed his opposition to the death penalty, saying that he was against the execution of prisoners.

Amnesty International Zimbabwe executive director, Ms Lucia Masuka, said by abolishing the death penalty, Zimbabwe had sent a clear message about the fundamental importance of protecting the right to life and human dignity.

“This is not just great progress for Zimbabwe, it is also a beacon of hope for the abolitionist movement in the region and a major milestone in the global collective pursuit for an end to this ultimate cruel, inhuman and degrading punishment.

“By enacting the Death Penalty Abolition Bill, Zimbabwe has taken a major step towards aligning its laws with international human rights standards. Its actions also send a clear message about the fundamental importance of protecting the right to life and human dignity.”

Zimbabwe’s decision to abolish the death penalty is widely regarded as a progressive move that aligns the country with global human rights standards. It underscores a commitment to upholding the sanctity of life and fostering a justice system rooted in rehabilitation rather than retribution.

The Death Penalty Abolition Act, as published in the latest Government Gazette, amends several key pieces of legislation, including the Criminal Procedure and Evidence Act (Chapter 9:07), the Genocide Act (Chapter 9:20), the Criminal Law (Codification and Reform) Act (Chapter 9:23) and the Geneva Conventions Act (Chapter 11:06).