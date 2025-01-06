EU hails Zimbabwe for abolishing death penalty

Nqobile [email protected]

THE European Union (EU) has commended Zimbabwe for abolishing the death penalty, describing the move as a historic milestone in the protection of human rights, saying there is no compelling evidence to suggest that capital punishment acts as a deterrent to crime.

President Mnangagwa last week signed the Death Penalty Abolition Bill into law, officially ending the practice of capital punishment in Zimbabwe. This decision places the country among a growing number of nations worldwide that have chosen to eliminate the death penalty.

In a statement, the EU hailed the development as a significant step forward.

“The European Union welcomes the abolition of the death penalty in Zimbabwe. With this historic step, Zimbabwe joins the majority of countries in the world having eliminated capital punishment. Zimbabwe had maintained a moratorium on the death penalty since the last execution in 2005,” read part of the statement.

The EU said death penalty is incompatible with the fundamental right to life, describing it as a cruel and inhumane punishment that denies human dignity.

“The death penalty is incompatible with the inalienable right to life and a cruel and inhuman punishment, representing an unacceptable denial of human dignity and integrity. No compelling evidence exists to show that it serves as a deterrent to crime, while any miscarriages of justice are irreversible,” the statement added

The European bloc reaffirmed its staunch opposition to the death penalty in all circumstances and pledged to continue advocating for its abolition in countries where it remains in force.

Zimbabwe’s decision to abolish the death penalty is widely regarded as a progressive move that aligns the country with global human rights standards. It underscores a commitment to upholding the sanctity of life and fostering a justice system rooted in rehabilitation rather than retribution.