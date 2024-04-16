EU to exhibit at ZITF

Nqobile Bhebhe, [email protected]

THE European Union (EU) is set to participate in the Zimbabwe International Trade Fair (ZITF), for the second consecutive year. The EU’s participation showcases its commitment to fostering trade, investment and economic cooperation with Zimbabwe.

This year’s ZITF, under the theme “Entrepreneurship: The Catalyst for Industrialisation and Trade”, provides a unique platform for entrepreneurs, innovation and sustainable development.

The EU delegation’s presence and engagement contributes to the vibrant tapestry of ideas, innovation and economic progress.

The 64th edition of the ZITF is scheduled to take place in Bulawayo from April 23-27.

Using the X social media platform, the EU bloc said it “is happy to announce that we will be returning this year to #ZITF2024! Along with our #EU Member States Italy, Netherlands, Sweden, Germany and France projects and various activities, there will be so much to discover at our stand. Be sure to visit”.

The incorporation of the ZITF Company into the communication strategy of the National Development Strategy 1 (NDS1), as part of efforts to promote Brand Zimbabwe has started paying dividends, as the EU delegation will be showcasing as a bloc.

Last year, France, Germany and Italy exhibited at the fair.EU countries have indicated that they are on a drive to develop new business partnerships in Africa, to increase total trade and investment in Africa.

The ZITF Company recently, altered and expanded the 2024 exhibition theme to “Innovation: The Catalyst to Industrialisation and Trade”.

Organisers said the new theme recognises that innovation and entrepreneurship are complementary forces that work together to open pathways to economic growth and progress.

In the latest update, Botswana, Belarus, Brazil, People’s Republic of China, Kingdom of Eswatini, European Union, France, Germany, Indonesia, Italy, Iran, Japan, Kenya, Malawi, Mozambique, Namibia, Netherlands, Nigeria, Romania, South Africa, South Korea, Sweden, Tanzania, United Arab Emirates, United Kingdom, United States of America and Zambia had confirmed their participation.

Several high-profile meetings, including the Diplomats Forum and Africa Connect Symposium, will be held on the sidelines of the ZITF.

The main activities at the 2024 ZITF will comprise the ZITF Welcome Cocktail; the ZITF International Business Conference on April 24, which will be officially opened by Vice President Constantino Chiwenga; the ZITF Charity Golf Challenge, and the Tourism Night.

The ZITF Diplomats Forum will be held under the theme “Fostering Economic Partnerships through Entrepreneurship” while the theme for the Connect Africa Symposium will be “Entrepreneurial Africa: Routes to Sustainable Progress”.

The Symposium will be officially opened by Vice President Kembo Mohadi while the official opening ceremony and the ZNCC Business Luncheon, will be on April 26.

ZITF has been hosting training seminars for exhibitors, ahead of the trade exhibition.