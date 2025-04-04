Euphoria as Amai’s Traditional Cookout returns with a big bang

Ministers Barbara Rwodzi and Judith Ncube at the Bulawayo leg of the provincial cookout competition

Sikhulekelani Moyo, [email protected]

THE Amai Traditional Cookout Competition returned for 2025 with a new and all-encompassing category, including people living with disabilities, as part of efforts to promote gastronomy, township tourism, and community empowerment, while leaving no one and no place behind.

It was a hive of activity at United College of Education (UCE) in Bulawayo on Thursday, as hundreds of people gathered to witness the Bulawayo leg of the provincial cookout competition, which featured professional chefs, tertiary students, community members and individuals with disabilities.

The cookout programme is a concept introduced by First Lady Dr Auxillia Mnangagwa in 2019.

Since then, the Ministry of Tourism and Hospitality Industry has been tasked to coordinate the implementation of the programme together with provinces and other line ministries.

Tourism and Hospitality Industry Minister Barbara Rwodzi was the guest of honour at the event, accompanied by Bulawayo Minister of State for Provincial Affairs and Devolution, Judith Ncube.

Other notable attendees included senior Government officials from various ministries such as Women Affairs, Community, Small and Medium Enterprise Development, Higher and Tertiary Education, Innovation, Science and Technology Development.

Minister Rwodzi highlighted that Amai’s Traditional Cookout Competition has made notable strides in inclusivity this year by introducing persons living with disabilities.

“Amai has introduced a new approach this year, bringing together people with disabilities and men who can cook for their families, promoting unity and inclusivity.”

This move aligns with the President’s vision of leaving no one and no place behind, which promotes unity and inclusivity.

The cookout competition was divided into four categories, comprising community participants, professional chefs, students and people living with disabilities.

At the centre of the competition was Zimbabwe’s signature dish, the “highfiridzi”, a delicious mix of beef and leafy greens (rape/covo or tsunga) simmered to perfection.

The stage was set for a showdown of flavours, as participants from Bulawayo took to the stoves to prepare one of Zimbabwe’s favourite dishes, the renowned “highfiridzi.”

This beloved Zimbabwean delicacy is usually served with sadza/isitshwala, and its name traces back to Highfield, one of Harare’s oldest high-density suburbs, where lush backyard gardens supply the fresh vegetables that give this dish its authentic, natural flavours.

“We want to thank our First Lady for this initiative and for being a patron who is giving us a good direction that is even recognised by the UN (United Nations) Tourism, which has given our destination an endorsement,” Minister Rwodzi said.

She also revealed that since the inaugural United Nations Regional Forum on Gastronomy for Africa was held last year in Victoria Falls, there has been a significant improvement in the tourism sector, with the number of visitors continuing to increase.

“From July 2024 up to now, as we are speaking, we are experiencing several tourists that are coming from international markets because UN Tourism has endorsed our destinations.”

Minister Rwodzi said that gone were the days when restaurants displayed notices advertising traditional foods on Wednesdays.

Instead, she said it should be an everyday thing, and foreign dishes should be the ones put on the rosters.

She said Zimbabweans should be proud of themselves in every respect, from tradition, culture, food, dressing and music to local/traditional dances.

From the four categories, the judges selected the top three winners, who will proceed to the national cookout competition once all provincial competitions have been completed.

The winners shared their excitement in separate interviews, eager to advance to the national cookout competition.

“I didn’t expect to win, as I had hastily prepared these dishes, but surprisingly, I emerged as the winner,” said Mrs Sithabisile Sibanda, a 42-year-old who is visually impaired, making her debut participation in this year’s competition and scooping the first prize.

“I would like to thank Amai (Dr Auxillia Mnangagwa) for including persons with disabilities; now we feel included, and this keeps us going.

“As a person living with disability, most of the time we used to be left out and we were not able to participate with other women, but with this, I feel great.”

Another participant, Mrs Fortunate Mapfunde-Ndlovu, who came first in the community category, said the cookout competition was a learning curve for her.

“I’m looking forward to owning my business, which will be focusing more on traditional dishes. I also recommend those in the catering sector to embrace our local dishes,” she said

Chef Sharon Ngoma from Enterprise Hotel won in the professional chef category. She said, “I wasn’t expecting to be a winner. The process was tough because we started cooking at 2AM, but it was worth it.”

“I give thanks to Amai, this cookout competition is a game changer for the industry.”

For the tertiary student category, the winner and first runner-up were students from Bulawayo Polytechnic School of Tourism and Hospitality.