Euro Film Fest extends BIOSKOP! Short Film Competition submission

Mbulelo Mpofu, [email protected]

FILMMAKERS who were yet to submit works for consideration for the European Film Festival’s BIOSKOP! Short Film Competition have been given a lifeline after organisers announced an extension after the deadline for submission elapsed on Saturday.

In a post on X (formerly known as Twitter), organisers made the extension known.

“Good news: We have extended the deadline date for BIOSKOP! Short Film Competition to Wednesday, 6 September 2023,” read the post.

The annual Festival will see budding filmmakers being given the chance to improve their filmmaking abilities while working with the theme “Crossing borders.”

The announcement comes after the addition of French film administrator Matthieu Eberhanrdt to the adjudicating panel. He will be joined by a local trio of film industry professionals Daniel Lasker, Sibongile Mlambo, and Prosper Kunyetu.

Arguably the country's leading film industry extravaganza, this year's Euro Film Festival will be held from October 20 to 28, with film aficionados converging at the Mbare Arts Space in Harare from 20 to 22 while folks from Bulawayo will be at the Ster-Kinekor cinema from October 26-28 October.