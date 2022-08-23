Euro Film Festival calls for submissions

The Chronicle

Mbulelo Mpofu, Showbiz Reporter

THE European Film Festival Zimbabwe 2022 (EuroFilmFestZW2022) is inviting creatives to submit concept designs for this year’s Bioskop Award Trophy Competition.

Visual artists, sculptors, architects product designers, and graphic designers from across the country are invited to take advantage of this opportunity.

In a statement, the EuroFilmFestZW2022 organisers said a cash prize will be up for grabs for the winner.

“The winning concept will be awarded US$500 which is inclusive of the designer’s fee and production budget, to create the five trophies for the Bioskop Zimbabwe Short Film Competition,” read the statement.

The requirements for submission include a maximum of five drawings/pictures/models which should be submitted as a downloadable PDF file of not more than 35MB. Submission closes on Sunday and should be done on the EuroFilmFestZW2022 email account ([email protected]) – @eMKlass_49

