EuroFilmFestZW 2023 set for October

Mbulelo Mpofu, [email protected]

AS the heat settles in, film enthusiasts will enjoy a cinematic experience with the hosting of the European Film Festival Zimbabwe (EuroFilmFestZW).

From 20-28 October, Mbare Arts Space in Harare and Ster-Kinekor Cinema in Bulawayo will play host to free programmes which will be shared soon.

In Harare, these programmes will begin from 20-22 October while the Bulawayo ones will run from 26-28 October.

EuroFilmFestZW coordinator, Gilmore Tee said, as is always the case, the screenings will be for free.

“All the programs are for free. Entry is free, we shall share the programmes soon,” he said.

With diverse films on exhibit, EuroFilmFestZW is also home to the Bioskop Short Film Competition which is open to filmmakers across Zimbabwe and those in the diaspora (Europe/Africa).

In the past, the programme has shortlisted films to recognise filmmakers changing the cinematic landscape in Zimbabwe and beyond.

This year, the Bioskop Short Film Competition which is in its fourth installment will run under the theme, “Crossing Borders” with filmmakers urged to virtually and freely submit works for consideration till September 2.

In a statement, EuroFilmFestZW said “Crossing Borders” is all about self-discovery in a global village.

“With the advent of the internet and the different ways of connecting with people in different places across the globe, the world has become a global village.

“This is also an opportunity for individuals to discover new things, careers, promote intercultural dialogue and discover new opportunities,” read part of the statement.

The inquisitive press statement, a challenge to ascertain how filmmakers view the theme comes at a time when the film sector is on the rise nationally. – @MbuleloMpofu