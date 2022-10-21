EuroFilmFestZW announces Biskop Short Film winners

Mbulelo Mpofu, Showbiz Reporter

THE European Film Festival Zimbabwe (EuroFilmFestZW) has announced the winning films for the Biskop Short Film Contest 2022.

The competition is part of this year’s EuroFilmFestZW 2022 programme that is underway in Bulawayo.

A statement released by EuroFilmFestZW’s festival coordinator Gilmore Tee showed major interest from filmmakers as more than 45 submissions came through for this year’s competition.

“The competition in its third year was open to filmmakers from across Zimbabwe and in the diaspora (Europe/Africa). We had over 45 submissions with the jury members being Daniel Lasker, Sibongile Mlambo, Tongayi Chirisa, Kalai Barlow and Matthieu Eberhardt,” said Gilmore Tee.

This year’s line-up consists of screenings of prime European feature films, a curated selection of African short films (including the winning films from the Bioskop competition), and the festival’s first Input conference, a platform dedicated to the business side of film.

On Wednesday, EuroFilmFestZW 2022 roared into life at the National Gallery of Zimbabwe in Bulawayo as input sessions were conducted by Daniel Lasker, Precious Makulumo, Dumie Manyathela, Donna N and Nobert Mapfoche. Film lovers also got to see the awards presentation as well as the screenings of the Biskop Zimbabwean Short Film Winners 2022.

Here are the winners:

BEST NARRATIVE

Chingwa | Directed by Mordekai Beven Musona

BEST CINEMATOGRAPHY

Life of the extremely beautiful | Directed by Derrick Manieca

BEST DOCUMENTARY

Basketry in Binga | Directed by Prosper Kunyetu

BEST SOUND – EDITING

EXODUS: A Journey to New Worlds | Directed by Danayi Madondo & Derrick Manieca

BEST DIASPORA

Eruption | Directed by Sinomtha Nduna (South Africa)

– @eMKlass_49