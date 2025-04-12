EuroFilmFestZW launches Ultra Shorts Competition for young Zimbabwean filmmakers

Mbulelo Mpofu, Zimpapers Arts and Entertainment Hub

THE European Film Festival Zimbabwe (EuroFilmFestZW) is continuing to celebrate a decade in existence in style having announced the launch of its inaugural Ultra Shorts Competition, calling on young emerging Zimbabwean filmmakers to showcase their talents.

The competition, themed “The Hustle: Through Her Eyes,” seeks films that highlight the resourcefulness and creativity of women in navigating challenges and creating opportunities that uplift themselves, their families, and communities.

According to Alex Gwaze, representing EuroFilmFestZW, the theme was inspired by the unbreakable spirit of Zimbabwean women who are the backbone of the economy.

“From street vendors to entrepreneurs, their hustle is real, and their determination is inspiring,” Gwaze said.

“We want to shine a spotlight on their innovative minds, celebrating their triumphs and stories of resilience in all aspects of Zimbabwean life.”

The competition is open to aspiring filmmakers aged 18-35 based in Zimbabwe, who are invited to submit films no longer than 1 minute 30 seconds.

The judging criteria will focus on innovative, direct, and bold storytelling that reflects the world we live in.

“Brevity is the new currency. We’re looking for filmmakers who can tell impactful stories within a 90-second time frame,” he emphasised.

The competition promises to be an exciting opportunity for emerging filmmakers, particularly women, to make a splash in the film industry.

Gwaze noted that with just a phone and a story to tell, the playing field is levelled.

“We’re calling on women and young filmmakers to seize this opportunity, to break rules, and to tell their stories unapologetically,” he said.

The top contender will win a brand new iPhone, while the first and second runners-up will receive vouchers.

The deadline for submissions is May 9 and interested filmmakers can enter by scanning the QR code on the poster or by visiting https://docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLSe6k8FkuXYAXt4nqFE44rHin26-vxHwWK0xVgDirVKc8p-HVw/viewform?usp=preview

This initiative is expected to provide a platform for young Zimbabwean filmmakers to showcase their talents, tell powerful stories, and leave their mark on the film industry. – Follow on X @MbuleloMpofu