EuroFilmFestZW, NACZ collaboration a success

Film enthusiasts at the official opening of the EuroFilmFestZW Bulawayo edition on Thursday

Mbulelo Mpofu, [email protected]

THIS year the European Film Festival Zimbabwe (EuroFilmFestZW) collaborated with the National Arts Council of Zimbabwe (NACZ) for the first time and such a union paid huge dividends making the festival a resounding success.

The country’s premier six-day film festival between Harare and Bulawayo commenced on October 20 in Harare and concluded on Saturday in Bulawayo, putting a lid on diverse festivities for lovers of film and music.

It was held under the theme, “Crossing Borders”. In Bulawayo, films showcased included Even Mice Belong in Heaven, Mitra, Imad’s Childhood, Dodo and an assortment of 10 Pan-African short films curated by Nkosi Kwanele and Mercy Mangwana under the “FILAMU Shorts 2023” banner.

Mr Jobst von Kirchmann, Ambassador of the European Union to Zimbabwe said motion pictures are a uniting factor even beyond geographical confines.

“Movies serve as a universal language for cultural encounters transcending boundaries and uniting people through shared stories. This year’s European Film Festival has taken another step forward towards becoming a Zimbabwe-EU platform for savouring European and African cinema and for fostering the growth of the Zimbabwean local film industry,” he said.

In the City of Kings and Queens, the festival got off to a flier on Thursday when diverse captains and practitioners of the arts sector converged at Ster-Kinekor to network in an event dubbed, “The EuroFilmFest Mixer” before watching award-winning artiste Msiz’Kay stage a public performance at the Bulawayo Centre. On the same day, two movies from Bulawayo, My Name is My Name and Enigma Gems were announced the Best Narrative and Best Diaspora for the Bioskop! Short Film Competition respectively. My Name is My

Name was Xolani Khumalo and Bekithemba Ndlovu’s creation while Enigma Gems was directed by Bonginkosi Khumalo.

The annual Bioskop! Short Film Contest received 55 entries which marked a significant increase from the previous year, highlighting the growing interest and enthusiasm within the Zimbabwean film industry. Also, Zimbabweans residing in Asia and America submitted entries for the contest.

As has been the DNA of the festival, films were showcased and the number keeps getting better each year with six European, 10 Zimbabwean and 11 African movies showcased this year putting the accumulative figure at 27 films and shorts.

On Friday, an input session curated by Alex Gwaze saw different sector experts explore the prospects and challenges of Zimbabwean film and media as they venture into the digital realm. The speakers included South Africa thespian Ayanda Makayi, NACZ board member Jomo Mhone, actress Natasha Dlamini, television personality Nyasha Mtamangira, and filmmaker Mthabisi Onias. The NACZ involvement also saw a Roundtable discussion on the formulation of a film policy that will help boost the sector. There were also inspirational masterclasses, and stimulating discussions within the realm of storytelling, cultural exchange, filmmaking and creative exploration.

Noteworthy were pre-movie cocktails hosted by EU member states that include Spain, France, Italy, Portugal, and Sweden. There was also a “Film meets Art” on Saturday where documentaries from Art21, a global resource for artistic peer-to-peer learning were screened. Ndaramu trap artiste, Fish F Ndaramu performed to conclude the festival on Saturday.

This year’s EuroFilmFest really set the tone for the film sector and mapped the way forward for Zimbabwean filmmakers to compete on the global stage. — @MbuleloMpofu