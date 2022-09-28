European Film Festival Zimbabwe Short Film 2022 finalists announced

Mbulelo Mpofu, Showbiz Reporter

THE European Film Festival Zimbabwe (EuroFilmFestZW) has announced the finalist films for the Biskop Short Film Contest 2022.

The competition is part of this year’s EuroFilmFestZW 2022 programme, which runs from 20-23 October in Bulawayo, and 27-30 October in Harare.

The competition, in its third year, was open to filmmakers from across Zimbabwe and in the diaspora (Europe/Africa) and the winners are expected to be announced very soon.

This year’s line-up consists of screenings of prime European feature films, a curated selection of African short films (including the winning films from the Bioskop competition), and the festival’s first Input conference, a platform dedicated to the business side of film.

EuroFilmFestZW coordinator Gilmore Tee said the festival will run under the theme “Shifting Perceptions”.

“This will be the third edition of the contest, running under the theme ‘Shifting Perceptions, Change is difficult,” said Gilmore Tee.

This year Bioskop will be adjudicated by an esteemed panel of judges, a selection of film professionals who are making their mark locally and internationally.

The judging panelists are:

Kalai Barlow – An award-winning Zimbabwean director and producer whose rich and layered work is rooted in a collision of cultures, from art and design to humanitarian aid.

Matthieu Eberhardt – French Online Director at Festival Scope. His focus is on expanding the reach of independent cinema, and helping festivals go digital in the best way possible.

Daniel Lasker – Zimbabwean-born Actor and Filmmaker. He is known for his appearances in “Raised By Wolves” on HBO Max, Noughts & Crosses on BBC One, “Vagrant Queen” on SYFY and “Abraham Lincoln” on the History Channel.

Sibongile Mlambo – Zimbabwean born actress based in Los Angeles. She recently starred as the lead in the 2022 NAACP Image Awards nominated short, “Blackout”. A few of her TV credits include “Lovecraft Country” (HB0), “God Friended Me” (CBS), and “Lost In Space” (Netflix).

Tongayi Chirisa – Born in Zimbabwe, Tongayi is an actor based in the U.S. His TV credits include “N.C.I.S”, “American Horror Story” and “Hawaii 5-0.” He was also in the highly anticipated film “Antebellum,” opposite Janelle Monáe, in the Lionsgate thriller.

Below is a list of shortlisted films:

Best Narrative

EXODUS: A Journey to New Worlds | Directed by Danai Madondo & Derrick Manieca

Chingwa | Directed by Mordekai Beven Musona

Ad Meliora | Directed by Liam Timothy Brickhill

Best Cinematography

Life of the extremely beautiful | Directed by Derrick Manieca

Basketry in Binga | Directed by Prosper Kunyetu

Exodus: A Journey to New Worlds | Directed by Danai Madondo & Derrick Manieca

Best Documentary

We are children of the stars | Directed by Kiara Ana Rosa-Wojtkowska

Basketry in Binga | Directed by Prosper Kunyetu

Behind The Horn | Directed by Nigel Lozane

Best Sound – Editing

Life of the extremely beautiful | Directed by Derrick Manieca

Exodus: A Journey to New Worlds | Directed by Danayi Madondo & Derrick Manieca

Basketry in Binga | Directed by Prosper Kunyetu

Best Diaspora

REED | Directed by Tracy Gimase Amadi (Kenya)

XIII-TAI-LEGEND | Directed by Jonathan Samukange (USA)

Eruption | Directed by Sinomtha Nduna (South Africa)

– @eMKlass_49