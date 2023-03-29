Eurowings land in Victoria Falls

Nqobile Bhebhe, Online Reporter

EUROWINGS Discover airline, wholly owned by Lufthansa Group and serving long-haul leisure destinations today resumed services to Victoria Falls and will be operating all year round instead of the initial seasonal service.

The airline is expected to fly into Victoria Falls three times a week.

Posting on Twitter, Airport Company of Zimbabwe (ACZ) said the move to abandon the seasonal flights opting for all year round is due to the high demand and the growing popularity of the destination among tourists.

“We are pleased to announce that Eurowings Discover resumed services to Victoria Falls today and will be operating all year round instead of the initial seasonal service.

“This decision has been made due to the high demand and the growing popularity of the destination among tourists,” read the post.

The coming of more international airlines is testimony to the positive impact of Zimbabwe’s Open Skies Policy, which enhances the country’s attractiveness to potential investors.

When the Second Republic came into being in 2017, just three airlines were utilising the country’s airspace.

Now over 20 airlines are flying into the country.

On Tuesday, Zambia Airways reintroduced the Harare-Lusaka flights.

The renewed interest in Zimbabwe as a destination is a show of confidence in the local tourism industry, and aviation market in general, by foreign airlines and the international community.