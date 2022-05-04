Evangelical Fellowship appoints Pastor Trever Masuku General Secretary

Yoliswa Dube-Moyo, Matabeleland South Bureau Chief

The Evangelical Fellowship of Zimbabwe (EFZ) has appointed Pastor Trever Masuku as its new General Secretary.

Pastor Masuku assumed the new role with effect from April 1.

The newly appointed General Secretary said he was looking to build on what has been achieved by his predecessors.

“The beauty about being part of an organisation like the EFZ is that the ground work has already been laid so I’ll seek to enhance what we have already been doing in line with our current strategic goals,” said Pastor Masuku.

He said rediscovering the organisation’s identity and voice and refocusing on mission will be a huge part of his tenure.

“We need to rediscover who we are and our purpose in the nation and across the globe. We need to rediscover our voice as God’s people, God’s ambassadors and God’s mouthpiece as well as actively pursuing and resourcing action on the Great Commission,” said Pastor Masuku.

He continued: “We’ll continue emphasising on issues such as the integral mission (Not just preaching the gospel but also looking at issues that improve people’s livelihoods), making available teachings or trainings that will equip our member pastors for ministry and dialogue with leaders at all levels (political, business etc).”

Pastor Masuku said outreach programmes and activities tailor made for the youth will also be an integral part of the organisation’s work.

“I’m also passionate about young people and will also look for ways in which we can assist in reaching out to them with programmes or activities that are relevant to them,” he said.

The Evangelical Fellowship of Zimbabwe has over 800 churches registered under it. – @Yolisswa