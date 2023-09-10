Eveline, Petra Gear for National Finals

Innocent Kurira, Sports Reporter

THE Bulawayo province Nash Under-14 girls basketball finals representatives, Eveline and Petra high schools held a combined training session on Saturday as they prepare for the competition to be held in the city.

The schools will battle it out with other top teams from around Zimbabwe in the tournament to be held at Eveline High School from September 22-23.

Both schools went through their paces in the presence of the Basketball Union of Zimbabwe president Joe Mujuru and secretary general Chairmaine Chamboko who provided training kits sourced through the

“Her World, Her Rules” (HWHR) campaign which is FIBA’s most recognized initiative in women’s basketball.

As part of FIBA’s commitment to further develop the game of basketball for women and girls, FIBA has made Women in Basketball a key focus of their strategic priorities.

“We are pushing for more participation of women in the game. This project is going to spread to the rest of the other provinces and we are hopeful that it will bear fruit,” said Mujuru.

-@innocentskizoe