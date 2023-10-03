Event organiser Manu Mpofu happy with athletes’ turnout.

[email protected]

Manuel Mpofu was happy with the turn out at his White City Stars Track and Field Championships in Bulawayo on Saturday.

“It’s the third edition of the White City Stars Track and Field Championships, I am happy with the event, I am happy with the turn out, people are now serious, there is no off-season these days, the athletes came in numbers to showcase their talents and prepare for other events, Isaac Mpofu ran the 10 000 he is focusing on Paris 2024,” said Mpofu.

Running as an independent Samkeliso Ndebele won the women’s 100m in 12,87 seconds.

She was followed to the finishing line by tiny Thembelihle Ncube of Lobengula High School who won the hearts of many when she anchored her team to first in the women’s 4x100m as the day’s programme came to an end.

Ncube was happy with her performance at the end of the day.

The quartet of Ronald Muchichwa, Calton Siwela, Denis Hove and Kelvin Moyo powered to victory in the men’s 4x100m relay. They run for Angus Athletics Club.

The provincial athletics board chairman Watson Madanyika was happy with the day’s proceedings and attendance.

There will be another athletics event this Saturday at the same venue.