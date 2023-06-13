Event to honour imbube legends on cards

Mthabisi Tshuma, [email protected]

THOBELA Arts Foundation is mooting a two-day event aimed at honouring players in one of the oldest music genres, imbube.

Imbube, taken from the Zulu word “bhubesi” (lion), describes the presentation of the songs which are loud and powerful acappella harmonies accompanied by dancing. It is a form of vocal music, made famous by the South African group Ladysmith Black Mambazo.

The genre that has its roots in the townships dating as far back as the 1930s shot to prominence in the 1960s and has matured over the years to adapt to a number of genres. But, it has never lost its touch of well-blended melodious voices and synchronised dances.

Dubbed “Celebrating imbube milestone” the event by Thobela Arts Foundation is set to be held for two days from September 29 at Entumbane Enkundleni (run by Black Umfolosi Centre).

The foundation’s director, Oscar Siziba who is the founder of multi-award-winning imbube outfit Indosakusa: The Morning Star said the event will be an imbube affair.

“On the first day, we’ll conduct workshops on imbube music and dance, and educate people on the genre. There’ll also be a showcase of fashion, photography, videos, and food. Basically, this is a business seminar with a focus on imbube.

“The last day will be for performances from imbube groups with different guests set to speak,” said Siziba.

He said the event will largely be a platform to honour fallen and living heroes associated with the genre.

“We’ll be celebrating the journey taken by our music elders who took this music to a higher level where they experienced the good and hard times.

We saw it fit to recognise such efforts by our imbube music legends which include and are not limited to groups, Phelandaba, Crown figure, Black Umfolosi, Imbizo, Insingizi, Sunduza, UGodlwayo Bright Stars and Ubuntu Bobuntu groups,” said Siziba. – @mthabisi_mthire