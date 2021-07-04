Everton confirm start date for building of new 52,888-capacity stadium

Everton received government approval in March to start building new stadium at Bramley-Moore Dock in the north of Liverpool; New stadium will have 52,888 capacity and is set to be in use from 2024/25 season

Everton have confirmed they will begin building their new 52,888-capacity stadium on July 26.

The club announced they will take possession of the Bramley-Moore Dock site on that date, with contractors Laing O’Rourke beginning the first phase of the project.

There is a 150-week build plan in place which will potentially see the Toffees start the 2024/25 season in their new riverside stadium.

In a statement, Everton chairman Bill Kenwright said: “We are thrilled to be able to confirm that construction work will commence on our new stadium later this month. This will be a momentous day in the history of the club and is testament to the ambition and financial commitment of [owner] Farhad [Moshiri] and the determination and talent of [chief executive officer] Denise [Barrett-Baxendale] and her executive team at the club.

“Like every Evertonian Goodison Park has been a massive part of my life but in moving forward we could not have found a more fitting nor more glorious site for our new stadium – one which will both honour our history and celebrate our magnificent future.”

Chief executive Denise Barrett-Baxendale added: “This moment will rank as one of the most important in the club’s history as it symbolises a new era for Evertonians, an era which will see our supporters, their children and their children’s children supporting their team in one of the finest stadiums in world football.

“This project presents such an exciting future for our club and is a clear demonstration of our owner’s commitment and ambition.”

Everton say the new stadium is expected to deliver a $1billion boost to the city’s economy, and provide up to 15,000 jobs for local people (12,000 during the construction phase).

They estimate that it will attract around 1.4m visitors to the city and more than £255m will be spent through the local supply chains. – Sky Sports