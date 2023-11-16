Everton Mlalazi hoping to retain Outstanding Gospel Artiste title at RoilBAA

Mthabisi Tshuma, Showbiz Writer

Gospel artiste Everton Mlalazi is hoping to win the Outstanding Gospel Artiste/Act prize at the upcoming Roil Bulawayo Arts Awards (BAA) ceremony on November 25.

Mlalazi won the award last year, marking his first RoilBAA win. This year, he faces tough competition from Pastor Barak, Vusa Mangena, and Snowy.

However, Mlalazi remains honoured to be nominated and recognised by people in his hometown, stating that receiving an award would encourage him to work harder and produce more music to touch people’s hearts.

“It’s always great when your work is recognised, and in this case, to be recognised back home in Bulawayo. Congratulations to all the nominees who have done amazing work throughout the year. I’d be grateful if I won the award, but the nomination is a win on its own,” he said.

He added that gospel music is not about winning awards, but recognition of hard work is always appreciated.

“In gospel music, we don’t sing to attain awards, but once you receive an award, it propels and encourages us to work harder and produce more music to touch people’s hearts,” said Mlalazi. – @mthabisi_mthire