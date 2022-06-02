“Everybody needs a friend” – Mdusevan

Mbulelo Mpofu, Showbiz Reporter

LOCAL music producer, Mdusevan has collaborated with upcoming singer Maurice M in a project meant to reinforce the power of friendship.

The soulful house piece sprinkled with some Amapiano flavour was released earlier this month.

With regards to the song titled “Never give up” Mdusevan emphasised on the need for a friend.

“I believe we all need a friend and this piece reinforces that idea. Most of the time, when you listen to house music, automatically, your mind thinks of a high-octane groovy song but Never give up is chilled, ” said Mdusevan.

The vocalist Maurice M said the song is about life’s journey and the need for a genuine companion.

“Never give up is about my journey in life. Finding someone to love and learn from is not a stroll in the park. It means love can change the way people see things so one should not give up in their pursuit for that person, ” he said.

The song was co-written by the pair but was performed by Maurice M.

The project was recorded, mixed and mastered at The Cradle Audio Lab by Mdusevan. – @eMKlass_49