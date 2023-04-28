Innocent Kurira, [email protected]

CHICKEN INN Football Club coach Prince Matore has refused to pick the teams he feels would be a challenge in his side’s quest to win the championship title, arguing that as things stand everyone is in the race.

Matore is of the view that the competitive nature of the league after six rounds of fixtures makes it difficult for one to differentiate between all the 18 Castle Lager Premiership sides.

“So far every team is in it because if you look at the points difference on the table it’s four points or two points. It shows everyone is competitive.

“This is good for everyone. It’s exciting because it makes the coaches work even harder,” said Matore.

Chicken Inn, who have made it clear they are chasing the title have had a slow start to the season.

They are in position 10 with eight points from six games, four behind Caps United who are top of the table with 12.

Their next opponents, Triangle United are in position six with nine points.

Chicken Inn have not lost a game but have won once and drawn five times. A situation Matore says is a bit worrying.

“We have to get worried because we are doing everything else correctly but we are failing to get the win. We are now at a stage where we need to start winning,” Matore.

The Gamecocks had a Michael Charamba effort ruled out for offside on the hour mark following some good work by second-half substitute Clive Augusto in their goalless stalemate against log leaders Caps United.

Video evidence has suggested the goal should have stood but Matore has refused to comment on the matter.

“I can’t say much. What is important is that they are competent, it will make our football exciting,” said Matore.

Chicken Inn, yet to lose a match this season have so far picked up one win and drawn the other five matches. — @innocentskizoe