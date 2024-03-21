Ex Bantu Rovers, Bosso goalminder dies
Fungai Muderere, Senior Sports Reporter
THE Football Union of Zimbabwe (Fuz) has joined the rest of the local soccer fraternity in mourning the death of ex-Bantu Rovers and Highlanders goalkeeper Takunda “Tk” Mutanga.
Although details are still sketchy about his demise, several local and foreign-based players, chief among them, Teenage Hadebe, mourned Mukanda’s death on social media.
They were joined by retired players that include ex-Warriors, Bosso, and Bantu Rovers left-back Zephaniah Ngodzo and United Kingdom-based Edmore “Digo” Muzanhenhamo.
More Details to follow…..
