Ex-Bosso board member sets ball rolling. . . heeds Masekos’s call, donates pension portion to club salaries

Innocent Kurira, Sports Reporter

THE ongoing salary impasse that has dodged the Bulawayo giants Highlanders, has aggrieved former board member Retired Colonel Thomas Ngwenya who has since donated $1 000 of his pensioners’ payout to help the club meet its obligation to pay players and workers.

Rtd Col Ngwenya paid a visit to the Chronicle offices to relay his concerns on the failure of the club administration to pay salaries to its contingent of players.

He said he made the decision to sacrifice a part of his earnings so as to make an exemplary gesture to other members and well-wishers within the institution just as alluded to by Bosso legend Alexander Cool Ruler Maseko in his interview with Chronicle Sport last week.

Maseko questioned the effectiveness of the club’s membership model in helping sustain the institution before challenging life members to be visible at a time of need.

He said Bosso should do away with the current life membership or remodel it and make it mandatory for life members to contribute financially on a monthly or annual basis to help cushion the club.

“I was pained to read about the club appealing for funds to pay its players. Then I also read about the issue that was raised by Alexander Maseko where he talks about members coming out to assist the club instead of just enjoying being life members and I took it upon myself to act to help the club in the hope of inspiring others to do the same,” said Ngwenya.

The 86-year-old added that if people would chip in with whatever they have it could help the club get out of the financial mess they are in.

“It is of importance for people to know the difference between doing and speaking. At the moment I want to donate and by the way I’m a pensioner. The amount I will donate is $1 000 which I am going to pay now at the club office. Moreover, people must do what they can afford and this will help the club,” he said.

The Bulawayo giants’ house has been in turmoil with players staging three sit-ins first over a promised salary review agreed on last year and later as they pressed for their June salaries which have still not been paid to date.

Rtd Ngwenya resigned from the Highlanders’ board of directors in 2018.

Born on June 10, 1935, Rt Col Ngwenya retired from the army in 1990 before embarking on contract work with the United Nations and was at one point attached in Iraq where he was in charge of logistics. He is a holder of six medals, including the Independence and Outstanding performance during the liberation struggle.