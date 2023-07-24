Ex- Bosso captain urges club to gun for championship

Fungai Muderere, fungai.mude[email protected]

FORMER Highlanders FC captain Gilbert “Gidza” Banda has implored the current crop of Bosso players not to put their feet off the pedal in their quest to end the club’s 17-year-old championship trophy drought.

Bosso last clinched the country’s coveted elite football title in 2006 under the guidance of Methembe “Mayor” Ndlovu with Banda being the skipper.

In an interview from his South African base, the now retired Banda, a combative central defender during his playing days, challenged the present day Bosso army to continue doing well and bring back the old glory days.

“It’s always exciting to read and learn about Highlanders’ winning streak. The boys are doing well. With this current of form, I believe Bosso will take the championship. The boys need everyone’s support, all I can say is rise Bosso rise,” said Banda, a former Warriors player whose love and dedication to the Bosso badge was never doubted.

He added: “The boys should continue being motivated, I reckon that they should now invoke the yesteryear spirits. We achieved a lot courtesy of the love and support that we got from the fans and everyone who is still part of the Bosso family. I challenge the fans to give the boys all the necessary support. Bazabasukumisa (They will eject fans off their seats).”

Bosso are in a trialblazing mood and they are yet to taste defeat after 16 rounds of play in the 2023 league campaign

On Sunday, in their now fashionable way, Bosso edged Manica Diamonds 1-O to maintain their dominance and remain on top of the table.

Forceful and gifted defender Peter Muduhwa grabbed the all-important goal for Highlanders in a tightly contested tie that witnessed by a number of Bosso followers who now seemingly believe their club will grace the winners’ podium after 17 years of watching from the terraces.

Banda was part of the Bosso squad that conquered all and sundry combining well with the likes of Chipo Tsodzo, Danisa Phiri, creative Johannes “Tshisa” Ngodzo, Anzilom “Malume” Ndlovu, Honour Gombami, goalkeeper Washington Arubi and the late Richard “Dabuka” Choruma.