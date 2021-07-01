Breaking News
Zimbabwe top courts closed amid Covid-19 cases

Ex-Bosso midfielder Welcome Ndiweni resurfaces at Bulawayo City

01 Jul, 2021 - 15:07 0 Views
0 Comments
Ex-Bosso midfielder Welcome Ndiweni resurfaces at Bulawayo City

The Chronicle

Ricky Zililo, Senior Sports Reporter
Experienced midfielder Welcome Ndiweni is training with Bulawayo City FC and hopes to be registered during the midseason transfer window which opened on Thursday.

The 33-year-old former Highlanders, Masvingo United, FC Platinum and Harare City midfielder, has previously turned out for Bulawayo City and could find himself added to the squad as the municipal club is looking for a midfielder, striker and a defender.

Ndiweni trained with City when football activities resumed in March, but was overlooked when the technical team registered the Chibuku Super Cup squad.

City coach Philani ‘Beefy’ Ncube said he needs three players to bolster his side.

“For this particular game against Chicken Inn we won’t have any new players, but we intend to register three players during this window.

We are hunting for a good central defender, a midfielder and an experienced striker. We hope in the next two or so weeks we would have managed to get the players we need,” said Ncube. – @ZililoR

 

 

