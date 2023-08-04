Ex Bosso striker joins Jwaneng FC

Fungai Muderere, [email protected]

FORMER Highlanders FC and ZPC Hwange striker Cleopas Dube has joined Botswana Premiership side Jwaneng Galaxy on a two-year deal.

The bustling forward previously did duty for another Botswana elite football club Sua Flamingoes who recently unveiled ex Bosso coach Mandla “Lulu”Mpofu as their new boss.

At Jwaneng Galaxy, Dube will join his fellow countrymen Nqobizitha Masuku and Daniel Msendami who interestingly were previously in the books of Bosso.

Meanwhile, Highlanders Royals and Bosso 90 teams left Bulawayo for Botswana yesterday afternoon to honour an invite from Jwaneng Galaxy FC for the Jwaneng Mine GM’s Soccer Fiesta.

The tournament will run from today till Sunday.

Both teams reportedly arrived safely in Botswana.

Highlanders Royals first game of the tournament will be this evening against Jaweneng Galaxy FC.