Ex-Bosso treasurer gives Sizinda elderly New Year’s treat

Part of the elderly that were served New Year's lunch organised by ex-Bosso treasurer Donald Ndebele at Sizinda South Beer Garden.

Ricky Zililo, Sports Reporter

AT least 50 elderly people above 65-years from Sizinda were treated to a New Year’s luncheon organised by former Highlanders treasurer Donald Ndebele.

The ex-Bosso treasurer teamed up with some residents to give a befitting lunch at Sizinda South Beer Garden, while DJ Carlos churned out old school music from the decks and kept the audience entertained with sassy dance moves.

Women who operate kitchen stalls at the Sizinda South Beer Garden volunteered catering services as they prepared isitshwala samabele, rice, samp, beef, chicken, ezangaphakathi, ulude, salads and dessert.

Ndebele said: “The luncheon was a way of giving back to the elderly and appreciating their counsel. We wanted to make it special for the elders and I would like to thank everyone who contributed to a successful day of making a memorable festive day.”

Past 7 Supermarket donated chicken and drinks, with a local vendor Japhet Mpande providing vegetables, while Seedlings on 44 Nursery of Parklands who were represented by their sales and marketing manager Clive Muchongo donated water and assorted drinks.

Alcohol consumed by the elderly was donated by Sizinda South Beer Garden and Renias Mavavarirwa.

“As a gesture of goodwill and to honour your love and support, to us this is not a donation but it’s giving back to the community. We know how much this cause means in the spirit of Ubuntu and thank you for teaching us about the spirit of giving. We wish our parents and grandparents happiness, health and blessings in 2023,” said Muchongo.

Sizinda bred Highlanders wingback Archiford Faira joined Ndebele in serving the elderly. – @ZililoR