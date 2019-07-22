Ex-Botswana football official banned

22 Jul, 2019 - 22:07 0 Views
0 Comments
Ex-Botswana football official banned

The Chronicle

Geneva — Fifa has banned the former general secretary of the Botswana Football Association for life for taking bribes in relation to match fixing, world football’s governing body announced on Monday.

In a statement, Fifa said judges from its independent ethics body found Mooketsi Kgotlele “guilty of having accepted bribes in relation to the manipulation of international matches”.

Few details of the alleged misconduct were available immediately, but Fifa said it had launched a probe against Kgotlele in September.

The allegations against him “stem from an extensive investigation into various attempts to manipulate international matches for betting purposes by Mr Wilson Raj Perumal, a known match-fixer,” Fifa said.

Perumal was arrested and jailed in Finland in 2011 for fixing top-tier football games there.

He later collaborated with match fixing investigators.

In addition to a lifetime ban, Fifa fined Kgotlele 50 000 Swiss francs. — AFP.

Share This:

More Stories:

Donate To Cyclone Idai Relief
Classifieds Electronics Cars & Parts Building Supplies Services Property, Houses Home & Garden Leisure & Travel Commercial Supplies Fashion & Beauty Jobs   Online Payments Airtime & Bills Prepaid Electricity City of Harare NetOne OneFusion Pay TelOne ADSL Web Development Domain Registration Email Hosting Web Hosting    
Donate To Cyclone Idai Relief
Classifieds Electronics Cars & Parts Building Supplies Services Property, Houses Online Payments Airtime & Bills Prepaid Electricity Web Development Domain Registration Web Hosting