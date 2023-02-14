Ex-Chicken Inn midfielder in sanitary pads drive

Ricky Zililo, Senior Sports Reporter

FORMER Chicken Inn Football Club midfielder Brian Juru has embarked on an audacious drive to raise at least 1 000 sanitary pads which he will donate to girls in Shagare, Lower Gweru.

The 33-year-old central midfielder who now plays for ZPC Kariba said the pads will be distributed through his Brian Juru Foundation and appealed to well-wishers for assistance.

“As we are slowly approaching March, the Women’s Month we shall be having a pad drive. Our aim is to collect 1000 pads for young girls who are in Lower Gweru, Shagare area. Access to sanitary pads remains a challenge for most adolescent girls as they at times miss school due to lack of proper feminine napkins.

“This is mainly because of the cost and accessibility.

“In the future we would want to establish a pad bank whereby these adolescent girls can go monthly to collect their sanitary pads for free.

“Help us make sanitary pads accessible for adolescent girls and young women.

“For those who want to join the cause and help end period poverty kindly call or WhatsApp our team on: 0773117061 or 0778128352. We can make a difference,” wrote Juru on his social media platforms. [email protected]

