Ex-convicts arrested for theft

14 Apr, 2023
Ex-convicts arrested for theft

Two ex-convicts who were recently released from prison, have been arrested for breaking into a house and stealing property worth $1 089.

Police in Gwanda arrested Elias Chidanwa (24) and Lazarus Chidanwa (40) and recovered the stolen property at the suspects’ home.

Confirming the incident on Twitter, police said the duo was arrested after stealing the property from a house in Gwanda’s Jacaranda suburb.

“The arrest led to the recovery of the stolen property at the suspects’ home. Investigations by the police revealed that the suspects were recently released from prison,” read the tweet on the official police Twitter handle.

