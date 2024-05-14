Ex-cop jailed for stealing bricks from Hwange Colliery

Online Reporter

AN ex-police officer who was caught with a truck load of bricks that he had stolen from Hwange Colliery Company has been slapped with a one year jail term.

In a statement, the National Prosecuting Authority of Zimbabwe (NPAZ) said Manas Mbano (43) from Hwange who is an ex-police officer was arraigned before the Hwange Magistrates’ Court facing theft charges.

“On the 3rd day of May 2024 Police detectives on a routine patrol found the accused person offloading bricks from his truck in a bushy area near GVZ Leisure Centre. The bricks were inscribed ‘Wankie Bricks’. The accused person failed to give a satisfactory explanation to the Police of how he had come into possession of the bricks, leading to his arrest. The Hwange Colliery Company loss control officer identified the bricks as the company’s property,” said the NPAZ.

Mbano was sentenced to 12 months imprisonment of which four months were suspended for five years.

“Further eight months were suspended on condition that he performs 280 hours of community service.”