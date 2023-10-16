Ex-DeMbare star Sithole gets FUZ role

Innocent Kurira, [email protected]

FORMER Dynamos FC midfielder Wonder Sithole has been appointed the acting secretary-general of the Footballers Union of Zimbabwe (FUZ).

He takes over from Thomas Sweswe who has relocated to the United Kingdom.

Announcing the appointment, FUZ said it had all the faith in Sithole who has been serving as a committee member in the organisation.

“It is with great pleasure that the Footballers Union of Zimbabwe announces the appointment of Mr Wonder Sithole the secretary-general acting until the next General Assembly.

“He brings vast knowledge and experience in football matters, being a former player and a FUZ Executive Committee member who devoted his time to advocating for players’ rights. Sithole takes over from Sweswe who has relocated to the United Kingdom.

“FUZ have all the confidence that Mr Sithole will be instrumental in the strategic direction of the Organisations,” said FUZ.

Sithole is a former player for Dynamos as an attacking midfielder.

He was part of the Dynamos team that reached the 2008 African Champions League semi-finals which they lost to Cameroonian side Coton Sport.

He won league titles at Dynamos during his time as well as other cups as a player.

FUZ is an organisation that seeks to provide, facilitate and safeguard the proper welfare and working conditions of current and former football players.

Meanwhile, FUZ has announced its nominees for the September Player of the Month award.

The three players vying for the gong are Bulawayo Chiefs striker Obriel Chirinda, Herentals midfielder Davison Marowa and Tymon Machope from Simba Bhora.

The award was introduced in mid-2019 for both women and men in a bid to promote and safeguard the welfare of local footballers.

This monthly event will culminate in an annual gala event to honour the best player in the local league as voted for by fellow players.

These awards recognise achievement, hard work, professional success and are a form of motivation for many to reach for even higher levels of success.

The unique nature of these awards is that they are an opportunity for players themselves to honour one another for their great achievements and hence encourage fair play, oneness, and healthy competition in football — @innocentskizoe