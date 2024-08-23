Ex-deputy finance minister shares expertise with fellow inmates

Raymond Jaravaza, [email protected]

USING his vast knowledge and expertise in finance and mathematics, jailed former Deputy Finance Minister, Terrence Mukupe, is spending his time at Khami Maximum Prison productively — teaching Commerce to fellow prisoners.

Mukupe together with his accomplices Same Kapisoriso, Joseph Taderera and Leonard Mudzuto were last year sentenced to three years in prison by High Court judge, Justice Benjamin Chikowero, following their conviction for fraud.

Mukupe was initially jailed for three-and-a-half years before six months were suspended on condition of good behaviour, leaving him to serve three years effectively. He was also fined US$2 780 with risk of serving two more years if he fails to pay.

The former Deputy Minister was recently transferred from Chikurubi Maximum Prison to Khami Maximum Prison where Chronicle caught up with him yesterday during the Zimbabwe Prison and Correctional Services’ Inmates Family Week.

“We have educational facilities here at Khami and being a Maths and finance fundi, I have a group of inmates that I’m teaching the Commerce subject,” he said.

“These days everyone aspires to be an entrepreneur and I find people coming to me and asking for advice on entrepreneurship and the things that they can do out there when they are released. So, I impart those skills that I have to my fellow inmates,” said Mukupe.

Speaking on his experiences about his stay since moving to Khami Maximum Prison on the outskirts of Bulawayo, Mukupe said:

“I was greatly surprised at the set-up at Khami, it’s truly a correctional facility than a prison when you compare with Chikurubi Maximum Prison where I was transferred from.

“I think Khami is the blueprint that should be used when talking about correctional facilities in the country.

“Everyone has really been professional and it’s evident from the health of the inmates that their wellness is important here,” he added.

“The one thing that will surprise people about this place is the brotherhood that you get at Khami, everyone is treated the same.

“So, there are no issues to do with the social standing that one held out there before coming to this prison.

“We’re all treated the same way and the rights that every prisoner is entitled to are respected, regardless of who the inmate is.”

His word of advice to would-be offenders is to stay clear of criminal activities.

“This is not a place that I wish anyone to be in. So, my advice is that it’s always right and proper to stay on the right side of the law and just basically live a straightforward life,” he said.

“The biggest advice I would also give is for people to stay true to God, uNkulunkulu ulamandla. Family is everything,

“I know some brothers here who have gone for eight years without a visitor and you can tell that it affects them mentally.

“I would urge people out there with a friend or relative in prison to make time and visit them no matter what crime they committed because rehabilitation starts with family accepting you as you are.

“My 86-year old grandmother came all the way from Harare to visit me and one can imagine what that gesture does for my mental well-being.

It makes me feel that I’m still human and that I have got people that love me,” he said.