Ex diplomat dies

Founding Zanu member and former diplomat, Ambassador Kennedy Manyika has died.

The former Ambassador to Yugoslavia (1982-87) and special envoy to the allied forces in the DRC in 2000 died at his Chegutu home on Friday aged 99.  He was brother to former Zipra senior figure and national hero, Robson Manyika.

A family spokesperson, Dr Noah Manyika said Amb Manyika will be buried on Saturday at Mtapa Cemetery in Gweru where his wife, Rahab, was buried in 2013.  A church service will be held at the Living Word Church in Gweru before burial.

Ambassador Kennedy Manyika and wife Rahab in Yugoslavia

“He will lie in state at his home at 22 Concession Hill Road directly opposite Chegutu Police Station then head for Gweru early Saturday the 13th in the morning.

The service will be held at the Living Word Church stand directly opposite Mtapa behind the only petrol station there,” he said.

