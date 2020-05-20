Ex-FC Platinum defender markets self in Zambia

Fungai Muderere, Senior Sports Reporter

ZIMBABWE international Winston Mhango’s contract with Zambian side Kabwe Warriors expires on Saturday and the defender is set to join another big club in the same league.

Mhango (30) was lured from FC Platinum by coach Tenant Chilumba in December 2018, just a month after playing a pivotal role in helping the Zimbabwe champions lift their second Premier Soccer League title.

“I greatly enjoyed my stay at Kabwe Warriors after being signed by Tenant Chilumba, who is now with Forest Rangers. I am glad that my one-and-a-half-year stint has helped me attract the interest of other big Zambian clubs. The Covid-19 lockdown is slowing things but all things being equal, I should be moving,” said Mhango in an interview from Kabwe. Chilumba first lured Mhango from Hwange to FC Platinum in 2013 and when the Zambian gaffer decided to dump the platinum miners six months into his contract to join Power Dynamos in his homeland, Mhango went on to establish himself as a vital cog at FC Platinum.

He believes Kabwe Warriors made him realise his full potential after adjusting to Zambian football.

“I believe I still have a lot to offer to Zambian football and as such I’m not thinking of returning to Zimbabwe soon.”

During his stay in Zvishavane, Mhango managed to win the Chibuku Super Cup and two Premier Soccer League titles.

Mhango’s last game for FC Platinum was in December 2018 when they drew 1-1 against Madagascar’s CNaps in the first-leg of the Caf Champions League preliminary round.

He left the Zvishavane side soon after their return from Madagascar to conclude his deal in Zambia, missing the return fixture as well as the two games against Congo’s AS Otoho. — @FungaiMuderere