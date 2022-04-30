Ex-footballer sets up Njube Boxing Club

Ricky Zililo, Senior Sports Reporter

MOST retired footballers are known to remain within the game after retirement, taking up coaching roles, players’ welfare management, fitness training and administrative jobs, but Arnold Sibanda has broken the norm by forming a boxing club.

The fitness fanatic and former Njube Sundowns, Umthala Juniors, Ajax Hotspurs and Quelaton player established Njube Boxing Club in January 2022.

The boxing club caters for boys and girls between the ages of five and 18 and is based at former Salukazi Beer Garden in Njube’s E-Square, which is also home to revered arts group, Umkhathi Theatre Works.

Sibanda, popularly known as King Yaya, is also in the cellphones business, and says the love of impacting youngsters’ lives through sport drove him to set up the boxing club.

“I have always had a passion for sport and development of youngsters in particular.

Growing up, the sports that were recognised in the community were mostly soccer and athletics.

I took it upon myself to open more opportunities for the young boys and girls in the sport of boxing.

“I still play social soccer on weekends and I realised that most guys were coming up with football clubs and I told myself why not do something different for my Njube community, scout for boxing talent, nurture it and see how it goes.

I have always wanted to do boxing myself, but I never got the chance,” said Sibanda.

He describes boxing as a fun sport that instils discipline in athletes.

Presently, Njube Boxing Club has 22 boys and eight girls between the ages of five and 18 years.

Sibanda trains his boxers and has engaged the services of Wilson Masvanhise, popularly known as Widzo in boxing circles, as well as former boxer Edson “Bhadiza” Mapeku, who is now a boxing referee and judge, to assist him.

Sibanda values the tips he gets from Bhadiza and Widzo.

During school holidays, budding boxers train from Monday to Saturday and on weekends they’re encouraged to attend church. At times training sessions are held in the afternoon during weekends when schools are open.

Sibanda believes they are doing their best to keep youngsters occupied, therefore removing them from the streets and providing them with a constructive alternative as they steer them away from drug abuse, violence and gangs.

He is happy with the support of the community and believes they can churn out champions from Njube Boxing Club.

“The community has welcomed this initiative with warm hands as this is the first ever boxing club in our area. During our training sessions, members of the community come to watch the youngsters and this motivates our boxers.

Some community members have helped with the little that they have, with Martin Masina Banda getting us boxing gloves and skipping ropes, while Patson Adozer provided the boys with 10 training shorts.

I also want to extend my gratitude to the director of Umkhathi Theatre Works, Matesu Dube, who allowed us to use the venue for training for free.

“Hopefully, one day I will realise my dream of seeing champions coming out of this place.

I want to see these young boys and girls raising the Zimbabwean flag high in boxing.

We want the club to be recognised and produce well-disciplined boxers who strive for excellence and put Njube and Bulawayo on the map,” Sibanda said.

Some celebrated sports personalities from Njube include former national team striker Joseph “Mpunyana” Ngwenyaex-Railstars, Njube Sundowns, Dynamos and Highlanders utility player Danisa Phiri and Aston Villa’s Marvellous Nakamba, who did his secondary education at Njube High School.

Njube Boxing Club sent one participant, Isheanopa Mateke, to the National Boxing Championships that were held at Sizinda South Beer Garden on April2.

He lost the bout, but Sibanda says it was a learning curve.

The club is now looking for funds for the young pugilist to participate in a tournament in Gwanda in June.

The club wishes to send at least five boxers to the Gwanda Championships.

“Our challenges include inadequate training equipment, refreshments for the boxers to inspire them and keep them coming, financial challenges to cater for transport and registrations when going for tournaments since we are a new baby.

“We’re pleading with well-wishers to support us in whatever way they can so that we can also assist these kids who’ve grown to love boxing,” said Sibanda.

He thanked his wife for allowing him to use some of the family’s resources for the boxing club.

“It takes a lot of dedication, sacrifice and love to do this.

I chose to wake up early every day during school holidays just to train these youngsters before I go to work.

I am also using my own resources to make sure training takes place,” said Sibanda.

– @ZililoR

