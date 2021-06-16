Breaking News
16 Jun, 2021
Ex Hwange goalkeeper Leon Mwale donates rugby equipment

The Chronicle

Sikhumbuzo Moyo, Senior Sports Reporter 

Former Hwange goalkeeper and businessman Leon Mwale has come to the rescue of the Hwange juniors rugby team by donating eight rugby balls.

The team was using just a single ball for their training sessions, which made life difficult for coach Bernard ‘Big Ben’ Ncube and his coaching staff.

The donation was made via Mwale’s fashion designer company Leon Fashion Empire under the Lafae label.

“We donated eight rugby balls because they only had one ball, which I felt it was not adequate for the growth of the sport and the team. We are still waiting for cons to be delivered; they have already been purchased,” said Mwale, son to former Hwange goalkeeper and coach Weekly.

The young entrepreneur said while he was into football, he has great love for sport in general and will always assist in the emancipation of sportspersons regardless of which sport they play.

“One reason that made me donate to rugby kids is that I value every area of sport, as long as it is junior development.

I also have a junior golfer that I am sponsoring and I hope soon he is going to realise the full potential of his talent,” said Mwale, who cut his football teeth at Hwange High School playing alongside the likes of Method Mwanjali.

 

 

