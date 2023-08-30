Ex-Local Government Minister Ignatius Chombo finally free

Prosper Dembedza

Former Cabinet Minister Ignatius Chombo who was facing a plethora of corruption, fraud and criminal abuse of office charges today heaved a sigh of relief after the National Prosecuting Authority withdrew all his cases.

The former Local Government Minister was only left with two charges of corruption which were withdrawn by Magistrate Mrs Marehwanazvo Gofa.

His three other cases which were before Mr Stanford Mambanje, were withdrawn before plea in March.

The charges that were withdrawn today were being investigated by Zimbabwe Anti-Corruption Commission while all the cases that were being investigated by the Zimbabwe Republic Police have already been withdrawn.

In this current case, Chombo was being accused of corruption.

Allegations were that on a date unknown to the prosecutor, the accused, working in connivance with Rejoice Pazvakavambwa, Psychology Chiwanga, Iben Pransisco, James Chiyangwa, Theresa Chenjerayi, Ehas Chote and L Chimimba manufactured a document which purported to have been made on 1

January 1997 with the intention of fraudulently acquiring subdivisions “K” Portion of Nthaba Portion of Glen Lorne from the City of Harare.

It was alleged that during the period extending from 25 June 2004 and December 2009, the accused and his accomplices forged documents that include a lease to buy agreement, Capital Gains Tax clearance certificate and purported that these documents were authentic and made by the City of Harare with the concurrence of the Local Government ministry and the Zimbabwe Revenue Authority officials.

After acquiring the fraudulent lease documents of subdivision ‘K’ portion for Nthaba, Glen Lorne, Harare, the accused later fraudulently transferred the property in question to Alois Chimimba.

The State alleges that by so doing, the accused acted contrary and inconsistent with his duties as a public officer as his actions had the effect of showing favour to Chimimba.

@ The Herald