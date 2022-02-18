Breaking News
Ex-Mines secretary Francis Gudyanga convicted

Ex-Mines secretary Francis Gudyanga convicted

Get breaking news alerts.
Don't miss a thing.
Subscribe

Ex-Mines secretary Francis Gudyanga convicted

18 Feb, 2022 - 16:02 0 Views
0 Comments
Ex-Mines secretary Francis Gudyanga convicted Ex-Mines secretary Francis Gudyanga.

The Chronicle

FORMER Mines and Mining Development permanent secretary, Francis Gudyanga has been convicted of criminal abuse of office.

He was remanded in custody today while awaiting sentencing on Wednesday next week.

The Harare Magistrate Court found Gudyanga guilty of corruptly claiming US$29 000 from the Minerals Marketing Corporation of Zimbabwe (MMCZ) as sitting allowances on behalf of a board that he had dissolved sometime in December 2013.

Gudyanga, who was the Minerals Marketing Corporation of Zimbabwe (MMCZ) board chairman, ordered the parastatal to pay US$1 629 500 to Glammer (Private) Limited, a foreign firm.

He allegedly instructed the MMCZ to pay Glammer through a local agricultural company, Pedstock Investments, as the former was a foreign company.

Gudyanga lied that the money was to be accounted for as dividends to the stakeholder, which was the Government of Zimbabwe.

It was later discovered that the money did not have anything to do with the MMCZ and it was not being paid to the government, but was a fraudulent arrangement, which Gudyanga had made.

-New Ziana

 

 

Share This:

More Stories:

Classifieds Electronics Cars & Parts Building Supplies Services Property, Houses Home & Garden Leisure & Travel Commercial Supplies Fashion & Beauty Jobs   Online Payments Airtime & Bills Prepaid Electricity City of Harare NetOne OneFusion Pay TelOne ADSL Web Development Domain Registration Email Hosting Web Hosting    
Classifieds Electronics Cars & Parts Building Supplies Services Property, Houses Online Payments Airtime & Bills Prepaid Electricity Web Development Domain Registration Web Hosting