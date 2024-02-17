Ex-PSL vice chairman dies

Sports Reporter

FORMER Premier Soccer League vice chairman, Victor Zvogbo, passed away at a Harare hospital on Friday, after battling against a kidney disease.

Zvobgo was the inaugural vice chairman of the Premier Soccer League in 1993, when 16 clubs decided to break away from ZIFA’s Super League.

Highlanders, who won the inaugural PSL championship, CAPS United, Chapungu, Eiffel Flats, Dynamos, Black Rhinos, Zimbabwe Saints, Darryn T, Mhangura, Wankie (now Hwange), Fire Batteries, Black Aces, Black Mambas, Tanganda, Shu Shine and Ziscosteel founded the PSL.

The late Morrison Sifelani was the inaugural chairman in an executive that also included Chris Sibanda as secretary general.

Burial arrangements are still to be clear as the Zvobgo family was by yesterday waiting for the arrival of the deceased’s brothers who are based in the United Kingdom.

After serving as the PSL vice chairman, Zvobgo left for the United Kingdom where he worked for years before returning home in 2005.

“He has been unwell since September last year and it got worse in recent days,” said a family representative.