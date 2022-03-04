Ex-Q for Kwekwe gig

Michael Magoronga, Midlands Correspondent

Urban grooves musician ExQ, born Enock Munhenga is set to thrill his Kwekwe fans when he performs at the King Solomons Café in the mining town this Saturday.

Mr Putiti as he is affectionately known is expected to perform at a once-off gig at the café which has become the hub of entertainment as far as live music is concerned.

Ex-Q, who has stood the test of time following the transition from urban grooves to Zimdancehall, is expected to show his experience which has seen him survive the transition which saw most urban grooves artists fall by the wayside.

The venue recently hosted red-hot Freeman and Ex-Q is expected to prove his mettle as he performs in front of a hard-to-please Kwekwe crowd.

King Solomon’s Hotel marketing manager Rickie Dabvu said all was in place for the gig.

“All roads this Saturday lead to the entertainment hub, Solomon’s Hotel and Solomons Café. Our motto is ‘good people good times’ and therefore I call upon all show lovers to come and have fun at the Midlands entertainment hub,” said Dabvu.

ExQ who at one time wanted to quit music will be supported by wheel spinners, Masterpiece, Silver and P-Nut.

He said he is ready for the show where he will share some new music.

“Let’s meet at Solomon’s Café this Saturday where we promise our fans nothing but the best music. Kwekwe fans are special and I promise something special for them,” said the artist.

Solomon’s Café has become the hub of entertainment with artists like Killer T, Freeman, Baba Harare and Goodchild to name only a few having played at the event.