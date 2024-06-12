Ex-US basketball stars for Zimbabwe

Innocent Kurira, [email protected]

THE Basketball Union of Zimbabwe (BUZ) is buzzing with anticipation for the upcoming Sports Envoy Programme.

This event, sponsored by the US Embassy, Public Diplomacy Section, will bring basketball professionals Essence Carson and Billy Garrett Junior to Zimbabwe.

The six-day programme includes exciting outreach activities, coaches and player clinics and community service projects.

Beginning with an outreach programme in Dzivaresekwa on June 21, the event will also feature day camps in Dzivaresekwa and Kadoma on June 23 and an outreach programme in Mbare the following day.

The programme will conclude with a coaches’ round table session. BUZ president, Joe Mujuru is excited about the potential success of this event and believes it will be beneficial for the game.

“We are excited about this programme, which we strongly believe will be hugely beneficial for our game. BUZ, together with the respective provinces will provide the necessary technical, administrative and logistical support. We are hopeful this programme will be a huge success,” said Mujuru.

Carson, a 13-year veteran of the WNBA, World Champion, and musician, is no stranger to initiating change.

Active in championing equality and equity, she has been an ambassador for the Health Equity Initiative (501c3) for over a decade.

Garrett, a professional basketball player for CD Estela of the LEB Plata, played briefly in the NBA for the New York Knicks.

He has been an advocate and public speaker for sickle cell disease, which he personally battles. The grandson of Bill Garrett, who integrated Big Ten basketball, released a book called “Ode to The Warrior”about his journey as a sickle cell warrior and professional athlete.

This collaboration between the USA and Zimbabwe is sure to enhance basketball interest and development, especially with the presence of these two distinguished basketball faces. – @innocentskizoe