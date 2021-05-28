Ex-Wenela workers to be tested for silicosis

Thandeka Moyo-Ndlovu, Chronicle Reporter

THE Ministry of Public Service, Labour and Social Welfare will be registering and testing ex- Wenela miners for silicosis to help them get compensation from the South African Mining Companies for whom they once worked.

This follows announcement that mine workers who were exposed to harmful substances and ended up contracting silicosis or tuberculosis at South African gold mines are set to receive compensation ranging from R10 000 to R500 000.

This development comes after the High Court in Johannesburg approved the settlement in the Silicosis and Tuberculosis class action reached on 26 July 2019 and came into effect on 10 December 2019 after all conditions had been fulfilled.

Dependants of mineworkers who have since passed away, a wife, children or life partner, will receive the payments.

In a statement yesterday, the Ministry’s permanent secretary Mr Simon Masanga said the exercise will start in Bulawayo on Monday next week.

“The Ministry of Public Service, Labour and Social Welfare in partnership with the National Social Security Authority (NSSA) will be registering ex-Wenela mine workers and testing them for Pneumoconiosis and Silicosis. This is being done to assist the ex-Wenela mine workers to get compensation from South African Mining companies,” said Mr Masanga.

“The mobile testing and registration will be carried out in all of the country’s 10 provinces.

“Mobile testing and registration team will be in Bulawayo at the NSSA Rehab Centre on Monday May 31, 2021.”

Mr Masanga called on all ex-Wenela mine workers to come forward and get tested and be registered.

He said the exercise will be done free of charge. “For registration ex-Wenela miners are requested to bring positive identification; name of mine worked in South Africa; mine number if it exists and the period worked in South African mines,” said Mr Masanga.

He added that where the person is deceased beneficiaries should bring the death certificate of the person who participated in the Wenela Programme and details as in the format given above.

“For Further details they may contact the Ministry of Public Service and Social Welfare on +263 790 871/7 or NSSA on +263 8677000455,” he said. — @thamamoe.