Ex Zim cricketer Mpofu shines in Legends League Cricket

Brandon Moyo, Sports Reporter

FORMER Zimbabwe international cricketer, Christopher Mpofu is proving that he still has the gas as he is piling up the wickets in the Legends League Cricket 2022 which began last week.

The 36-year old Mpofu who last played for Zimbabwe in March 2020 is enjoying life in India as he has taken four wickets in his first two matches. He is playing for Manipal Tigers where he is sharing the changing room with some of the game’s finest players, Harbhajan Singh, Imran Tahir, Bret Lee, Muttiah Muralitharan and countryman Tatenda Taibu.

Other cricket legends in the league include Irfan Pathan, Monty Panesar, Yusuf Pathan, Shane Watson, Virender Sehwag, Chris Gayle, Gautam Gambhir Jacques Kallis, the Zimbabwean trio of Hamilton Masakadza, Elton Chigumbura and Solomon Mire.

In their first match against Bhilwara Kings, Mpofu took two wickets for 37 runs in 3.4 overs. His effort however could not help his team win as they lost the match by three wickets. Manipal Tigers, bowling first were restricted 153-7 in their 20 overs.

In their second match played on Monday, Mpofu and his team batting first scored 120-8 in 20 overs and like in their first game. He registered yet another two wickets in the match, finishing with figures of 2-26 in 2.5 overs. They however lost the match by two wickets as their opponents, Gujarat Giants chased the target with 16 balls to spare.

Mpofu is the joint highest wicket taker with former West Indies bowler, Fidel Edwards, both on four wickets.

The Legends League Cricket is a global T20 cricket league featuring recently retired international cricketers playing competitive cricket and the first season was held in Oman in January this year and had three teams.

The second season which is ongoing has four teams, Manipal Tigers, Gujarat Giants, Bhilwara Kings and India Capitals.

Manipal Tigers are sitting bottom of the table with two defeats in their first two matches.