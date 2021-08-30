Exam classes get down to business in Beitbridge

Thupeyo Muleya, Beitbridge Bureau

There were no major incidences reported in the Beitbridge district, where at most schools between 50 and 75 percent of the learners turned up.

At Vhembe High in Ward 5 Urban, 99 out of 189 pupils and two teachers against a staff complement of 33 turned up.

Across town in Ward 1, urban at St Mary’s, three-quarters of teachers and pupils turned up.

In rural schools, some teachers were yet to arrive at their stations with the majority expected to report for duty by the end of the week.

Beitbridge Districts Schools Inspector Mr Raxon Phiri said the schools opened as planned and that they were yet to get more reports since authorities were yet to reach all the learning facilities across the district.

There are more than 16 secondary and 77 primary schools in the area.