Excitement as Black Umfolosi resumes international tours

Mthabisi Tshuma, Showbiz Reporter

Zimbabwe’s much-celebrated music outfit Black Umfolosi is happy to have resumed its international tours which had been on hold since 2018.

The Unity hit-makers left the country late last month for Europe and are expected to head to Canada before summing up their tour in the United States of America.

Speaking from the United Kingdom, the group’s founder and director Sotja Moyo said they are excited to be back on the international stage.

“We left Zimbabwe on August 24 and according to our schedule, we’ll take a month in the UK, three weeks in the USA and another month in Canada. We expect to be done by mid-December.

“So far, we’ve performed at places that include Shrewsbury Folk Festival, Newcastle steam train museum, Chester theatre, and Stoke-On-Trent. It’s really great to be back on such stages,” said Moyo.

He said they have received a good reception and reconnected with their fans well.

“Performances are going well thus far. We’ve learnt that people missed us as much as we missed them,” he said.

For the first time, Moyo said they travelled with female members, Luzibo Tabona Moyo aka Luchi Shiki and Sandi Dube.

Completing the list of five members on tour are Thomeki Dube and Austin Chisare. – @mthabisi_mthire