Excitement as Bulawayo Got Talent gears up for debut event

Mthabisi Tshuma, [email protected]

As anticipation mounts, organisers of the inaugural Bulawayo Got Talent (BGT) event have affirmed that preparations are well underway following the closure of the registration process last week.

The registration phase, which commenced on March 10, attracted a plethora of talented individuals eager to showcase their skills. With the ultimate prize set at US$500, a record label contract, a trip to Victoria Falls, and a prestigious BGT award, contestants are poised to deliver exceptional performances.

The event is scheduled to span four days across different months at Stanley Square. Commencing on April 26th, subsequent dates include May 24th, June 21st, and the grand finale on August 17th.

Initiated by artiste Imran Mlambo, also known as Imran Pac, in collaboration with Quran Mlambo, alias Quran Angels, and Sakinah Johnson, the event aims to provide a platform for individuals to exhibit their prowess in various forms of entertainment, including singing, dancing, acting, martial arts, playing instruments, poetry, and comedy.

Imran Pac said that BGT serves as more than just a talent show.

“It’s a means to uplift the self-esteem and confidence of the youth while deterring them from potential delinquency or criminal activities. By nurturing their talents, BGT endeavours to channel their energies towards productive and positive endeavours,” Imran Pac said.

In a bid to ensure the success of BGT, organisers have secured partnerships with local brands such as Bullion Care, Umthombo Lodge, Blue Link Group Of Companies, Moonlight, Nyaradzo, Janes Fashion and Young Peace Music Company. Furthermore, they remain open to additional partnerships to enrich the event further.

With the stage set and participants eagerly awaiting their moment to shine, BGT promises to be an electrifying celebration of creativity, talent and community spirit. – @mthabisi_mthire