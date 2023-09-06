Excitement as Sobancane’s house nears completion

Natasha Mutsiba, [email protected]

Handsome “Handy” Sibanda who manages the music duo of Aphiwe and Sobancane has thanked all those who have and continue to contribute to the construction of Sobancane’s house.

Located in Ezimnyama village in Plumtree, where Sobancane (real name Josphat Jikinya Ndebele) resides, the house project has been heart-warming and has garnered immense support from volunteers, the local community and well-wishers from the diaspora.

In May, the musician, who uses a one-roomed hut, appealed for help to upgrade it as it was in an unsuitable condition. His handlers took it upon themselves to mobilise funds for the construction of a two-roomed house and people heeded the call to assist.

With the construction progressing steadily, the most recent milestone reached was the completion of the brickwork. This achievement marked a significant step forward for the project, showcasing the dedication and hard work put in by volunteers and well-wishers who have generously donated their time and resources.

Now, attention has shifted to the crucial phase of roofing, which holds the key to ensuring the house is structurally sound and weather-resistant.

Taking to his Facebook page, Handy wrote: “Nothing gives me joy than seeing Sobancane’s house coming together. A few months ago, my brother Joyful Ncube and I drove down to Zimnyama and we came back with a vision to use our platforms to raise funds and resources to build Sobancane a place to stay that would help improve his quality of life, especially given his situation with sight.

“From the day the first brick was laid until today, we are forever grateful to everyone who has given towards this project from finances to resources. We are happy to say that the walls have been completed and the next stage is roofing and plastering.”

He said those interested in contributing in terms of resources or funding can reach out to him.

Sobancane, who was in Bulawayo this past weekend, expressed excitement about the development of his house.

“We are grateful and appreciate everyone who has contributed to the building of this house. May they continue supporting us and may God continue blessing them,” said a grateful Sobancane.

The progress of the construction of Sobancane’s house serves as a reminder that collective action and goodwill can bring about positive change, transforming the lives of those in need, and making a lasting impact on the community as a whole.

Meanwhile, Sobancane and Aphiwe are hoping to fill up the Bulawayo Theatre on October 28 when they stage their debut show in the city. — @TashaMutsiba